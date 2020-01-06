Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,433.33 ($45.16).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON DGE traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,186.50 ($41.92). The company had a trading volume of 1,182,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion and a PE ratio of 24.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,142.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,281.67.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,096 ($40.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,266.32 ($10,873.88). Insiders have bought 542 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,749 in the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.