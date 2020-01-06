Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Market Cap Reaches $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.90 or 0.05897730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035811 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

