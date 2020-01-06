DogeCash Price Tops $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $38,174.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00450693 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

