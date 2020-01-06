Douglas John Penrose Sells 70,416 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total value of C$1,141,689.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,083.13.

Shares of TSE FR traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 576,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,846. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.67 and a 1-year high of C$16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.16.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.1600996 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.42.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

