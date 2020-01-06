Dragon Option Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,643.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $11,979.00 and approximately $2,643.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BigONE, Hoo and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00190199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01481825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00124232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,370,112 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, BigONE, Bancor Network and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.