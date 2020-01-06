Dt Four Partners, Llc Buys 2,357 Shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc acquired 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,358.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,077,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,448.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dt Four Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 2,104 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,558.80.

Shares of TRC stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,481. The company has a market capitalization of $414.18 million, a P/E ratio of 397.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tejon Ranch has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 5,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,395 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,341 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

