Dystem (DTEM) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded down 38.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Dystem has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Dystem has a market cap of $4,769.00 and $8.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008727 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005896 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem Profile

Dystem (DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,428,942 coins and its circulating supply is 6,283,984 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io.

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

