E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given Sell Rating at DZ Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.76 ($11.35).

FRA EOAN traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching €9.49 ($11.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,612 shares. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.13.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

