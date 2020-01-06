ELA Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.55 Million (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.