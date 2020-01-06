Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

ESTC traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,059. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41. Elastic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $661,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,190,397.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,797. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $57,753,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 63,076 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

