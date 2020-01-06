Elastos (ELA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.68 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00020790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, LBank, Bit-Z and Kucoin. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $27.04 million and $2.68 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00194170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.01527325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,299,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,127,620 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bit-Z, BCEX, Kucoin, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.