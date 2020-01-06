Electra Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Electra has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $1,537.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, CoinBene and Cryptohub. During the last week, Electra has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,509,672,044 coins and its circulating supply is 28,642,515,491 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

