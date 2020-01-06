Ellaism (ELLA) Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Ellaism has a market cap of $24,459.00 and $8.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.01823259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00062780 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.