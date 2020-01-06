Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $180,770.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene and Coinall. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00751654 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00039686 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, Kucoin, Bittrex, Coinall, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

