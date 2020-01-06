Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €18.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.18 ($18.81).

Shares of EPA:ENGI traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €14.71 ($17.10). 1,800,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.44 and a 200 day moving average of €14.11.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

