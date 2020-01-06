Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $37,016.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.01868577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064767 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,122,498 coins and its circulating supply is 167,093,085 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

