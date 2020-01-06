Eva Cash (EVC) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Eva Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, Altilly and Coinlim. Eva Cash has a market capitalization of $3,019.00 and $29.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.27 or 0.05857335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035825 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

