EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $286,492.00 and approximately $487,067.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00047801 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00359633 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013250 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014672 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

