EveryCoin (EVY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $48,902.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $48,902.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00190199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01481825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00124232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.