Exosis Price Up 106.7% Over Last 7 Days (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 106.7% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $70,039.00 and $36,688.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,589.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.01868814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.03118590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00590312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00739067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00064985 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00423590 BTC.

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 485,567 coins and its circulating supply is 320,567 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

