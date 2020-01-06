Fatcoin (FAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.43 Million

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Fatcoin has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fatcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.05852989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001718 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

Fatcoin (CRYPTO:FAT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,655,308 tokens. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc. The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

Fatcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.