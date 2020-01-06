Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 1.38% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FVAL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.90. 21,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,400. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Fidelity Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

