FirstBlood One Day Volume Tops $8,101.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $7.14 million and $8,101.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gatecoin, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00190199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01481825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00124232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, OKEx, Livecoin and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.