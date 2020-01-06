Freicoin Achieves Market Cap of $123,664.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Freicoin has a market cap of $123,664.00 and $1.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,673,912 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

