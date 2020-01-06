Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €78.70 ($91.51) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.38 ($91.14).

ETR FME traded down €0.48 ($0.56) on Monday, hitting €65.02 ($75.60). 384,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is €65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

