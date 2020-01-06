FTX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $209.90 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $209.90 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00027401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.05852989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001718 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000258 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,965,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,093,097 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

