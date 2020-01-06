Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading 30.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $24,287.00 and $3.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Nanex and CryptoBridge.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,342,300 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.