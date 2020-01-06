Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $3.79 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $10.92 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00194130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01522288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,745,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.