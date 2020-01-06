GeoCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,023.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $650,742.00 and $1,023.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00590497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00054648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000901 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00083480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010315 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

