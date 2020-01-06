Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Lowered by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $46,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 778.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,850. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

