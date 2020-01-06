Graft 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,396.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Graft has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Graft has a total market cap of $185,624.00 and $7,396.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00752001 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001865 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

