Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Habit Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Habit Restaurants stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 359,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,020. Habit Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Habit Restaurants’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HABT. Russell Frank Co lifted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 89,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,082 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 270,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 162,395 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 247,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,413,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,662,000 after purchasing an additional 908,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

