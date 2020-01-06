HashCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $878.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $730,649.00 and $878.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.90 or 0.05897730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035811 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001229 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

