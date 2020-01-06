HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Raised by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 11.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of HCA Healthcare worth $81,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.68. The company had a trading volume of 298,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,771. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.08 and its 200 day moving average is $132.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

