Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Earns “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €0.60 ($0.70) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €1.40 ($1.63) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €1.28 ($1.48).

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen alerts:

Shares of HDD traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €1.12 ($1.30). The company had a trading volume of 479,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52 week low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of €2.13 ($2.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $312.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.