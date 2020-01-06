HEROcoin (PLAY) 1-Day Volume Tops $9,190.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $342,550.00 and $9,190.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,610,676 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.