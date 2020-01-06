HollyWoodCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1,785.00 (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. HollyWoodCoin has a market capitalization of $1,785.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,875,787 coins and its circulating supply is 23,520,509 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us.

Buying and Selling HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

