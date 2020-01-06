Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $13.10 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Aegis’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

HRZN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.05. 9,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 191,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

