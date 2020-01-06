Hush (HUSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $354,400.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Hush has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $354,400.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00412114 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00074992 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00096198 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000378 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,092,818 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

