HyperCash (HC) Reaches Market Cap of $52.99 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, HyperCash has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $52.99 million and approximately $22.37 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00015063 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bithumb, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,474,737 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Gate.io, Bithumb, Binance, Allcoin, EXX, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Coinnest, Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.