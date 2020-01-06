Ignis (IGNIS) Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Ignis has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignis has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Vebitcoin, STEX and Coinbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Indodax, Coinbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, STEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

