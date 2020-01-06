Independent Research Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €70.00 ($81.40) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.69 ($75.22).

Shares of Krones stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Monday, hitting €68.15 ($79.24). The stock had a trading volume of 34,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. Krones has a 1 year low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 1 year high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

