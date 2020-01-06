INDINODE Achieves Market Cap of $7,277.00 (XIND)

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. INDINODE has a total market capitalization of $7,277.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INDINODE has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One INDINODE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INDINODE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00194170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.01527325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INDINODE Coin Profile

INDINODE’s total supply is 996,316,062 coins and its circulating supply is 958,973,679 coins. INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode.

INDINODE Coin Trading

INDINODE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INDINODE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INDINODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INDINODE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INDINODE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.