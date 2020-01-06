Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €21.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €21.00 ($24.42) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Metzler set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.38 ($23.70).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

