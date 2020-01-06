ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €12.10 ($14.07) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.38 ($14.40).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.