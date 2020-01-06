Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 1.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 8.95% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,701,000.

IJUL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,350. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.