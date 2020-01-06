Insider Buying: 3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Buys 14 Shares of Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,106 ($14.55) per share, for a total transaction of £154.84 ($203.68).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Julia Wilson acquired 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,083 ($14.25) per share, for a total transaction of £151.62 ($199.45).

On Thursday, October 31st, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.98) per share, with a total value of £148.07 ($194.78).

Shares of III stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.28) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,087 ($14.30). The company had a trading volume of 417,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,000. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,076.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,092.46. 3i Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.