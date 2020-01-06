Insider Buying: Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys 15 Shares of Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland bought 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £135.75 ($178.57).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Simon Litherland bought 15 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 937 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £140.55 ($184.89).

On Friday, November 8th, Simon Litherland purchased 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.58) per share, for a total transaction of £133.84 ($176.06).

LON BVIC traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 904.50 ($11.90). 264,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. Britvic Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 811 ($10.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 933.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 927.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 29.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.29) dividend. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BVIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Britvic to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,001.07 ($13.17).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

