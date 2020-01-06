Insider Buying: Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Major Shareholder Buys 2,354,000 Shares of Stock

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 2,354,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $54,142,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vintage Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 937,500 shares of Franchise Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $20,493,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. 735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,750. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

