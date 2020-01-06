Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KLIC traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $26.68. 6,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,241. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25,411.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

